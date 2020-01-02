Rickshawala Gives Ride To Dog Wrapped In Blanket, Netizens In Awe

A Twitter user posted a picture of a dog wrapped up in a blanket on a rickshaw while the rickshawala rides his vehicle on the streets. The 'heartwarming' picture was shared by the internet user on January 1 and has taken the internet by the storm. Indians are not only sympathizing with the street dogs who are left stranded in the cold weather but also appreciated the rickshawala for taking a step to help them. The post has already bagged thousands of likes and retweets and won hearts of netizens.

zoom in on the rickshaw and thank the heavens later pic.twitter.com/PFDvrlwxGw — hayat ✨ (@sevdazola) January 2, 2020

Netizens left in awe

Hayat shared the image with a caption asking the followers to zoom in the picture and then 'thank the heavens'. The selfless act by the vehicle owner left the netizens speechless who called it 'beautiful'. Some were also seen posting GIF with crying faces at the sight of dog being 'cosy in the blanket'. One of the Twitter users also called it an 'inspirational' picture for motivating others who can contribute towards the wellbeing of street dogs.

such a emotional and inspirational picture — manish mishra (@Manish81Mishra) January 2, 2020

Wow! Shahi Sawari — Abhinav Krishna (@ak1kio8me002) January 2, 2020

Probably the God is pulling the Rickshaw! — Arpit Sharma (@thearpitsharmaa) January 2, 2020

That's why it is said that poor people are more generous than the rich guys, they have far bigger heart ♥️♥️ — naveen aggarwal (@NidAggarwal) January 2, 2020

Made my day ❤️ — PARTH (@parth27t) January 2, 2020

How sweet!! They both are honest and loyal to each other... mutual respect also there.. 👌👌👌 kudos man!! — KK (@KETAN84594077) January 2, 2020

Wow perfect human . — Rohit - Human ! (@Roohan786007) January 2, 2020

