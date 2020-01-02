The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rickshawala Gives Ride To Dog Wrapped In Blanket, Netizens In Awe

General News

Twitter user posted a picture of a dog wrapped up in a blanket on a rickshaw while the rickshawala rides his vehicle on the streets warming hearts of netizens.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rickshawala

A Twitter user posted a picture of a dog wrapped up in a blanket on a rickshaw while the rickshawala rides his vehicle on the streets. The 'heartwarming' picture was shared by the internet user on January 1 and has taken the internet by the storm. Indians are not only sympathizing with the street dogs who are left stranded in the cold weather but also appreciated the rickshawala for taking a step to help them. The post has already bagged thousands of likes and retweets and won hearts of netizens. 

Read - Pets Care | Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe Throughout The Winter

Netizens left in awe

Hayat shared the image with a caption asking the followers to zoom in the picture and then 'thank the heavens'. The selfless act by the vehicle owner left the netizens speechless who called it 'beautiful'. Some were also seen posting GIF with crying faces at the sight of dog being 'cosy in the blanket'. One of the Twitter users also called it an 'inspirational' picture for motivating others who can contribute towards the wellbeing of street dogs. 

Read -  Roman Reigns To Take On King Corbin In Unusual 'Loser Eats Dog Food' Match On Feb 14, 2020

Read - Homeless Man Sheds Tears While Breathing His Last, Gives Pet Dog A Goodbye Pat

Read - Malnourished Alsatian Dog Makes Incredible Recovery, See Pics

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG DIGS UP SAVARKAR MENTION
MISTRY'S RETURN: WHAT TATA TOLD SC
PM'S RESPECT-FILLED GESTURE
'INAPPROPRIATE' JOKE ON THUNBERG
GERARD BUTLER IN INDIA
NRC, INTERNAL AFFAIR:MEA TO B'DESH