African Swine Fever Cases Resurface In China Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With the world still battling to contain the coronavirus spread, cases of African swine fever has been reported from Yunyang County of China's Chongqing province. According to reports, 298 infected piglets were illegally transferred from other provinces of China to Chongqing. Media reports suggest that 64 piglets from the 298 have died due to the African swine fever. Before coronavirus gripped China, African swine flu killed over 60 percent of its pig population between 2018-2019 and it seems that the fever has resurfaced.

Read: Heartbreaking! CRPF Jawans Eat Their Meals Sitting On Footpath Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Just recently, China had reported two cases of African swine fever in northwestern Gansu province. According to reports, the virus that was first detected in Kenya in 1909 and spread to Europe and Asia, is harmless to humans, but fatal for pigs. There is no known treatment for the fever yet, but researchers at the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute are at work on a vaccine.

Read: COVID-19: Tunisia Deploys Robocop To Ensure Citizens Follow Lockdown Rules

China just last month was able to flatten the curve of its coronavirus infections. More than 3,300 people have lost their lives in China due to COVID-19, while there are still 1,376 active cases in the country. China faced a lot of criticism from the international community for its poor handling of the outbreak and not providing the world with information related to the disease.

Read: Jalandhar Sees Dhauladhar Range For The First Time Ever, Pictures Shared By Parveen Kaswan

Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 66,500 lives across the world and has infected over 12,25,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: Indian Family Attends Wedding Happening In US Online; Netizens React

(Image Credit: AP)

