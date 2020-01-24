The Debate
After Oreo And Tacos, Cheese Slice Joins Weird Bookmark Trend

Rest of the World News

Oreo, Cheese slice, Onionskin, bandages, bread, bacon and even taco. Here are all the things people have used as a weird bookmark.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Oreo

The University of Liverpool Library recently left Netizens in split after it shared an image of an old slice of American cheese that was used as a bookmark. Posting a photo of a besmirched cheese slice, the library warned people that it wasn’t a bookmark. A tweet about the slice, found at the University of Liverpool Library, has been shared more than 20,000 times.

Trend of Weird Bookmarks

This is not the first time when people have used weird bookmarks. Previously, netizens have found bacons, tacos, bus tickets, onion skins, bandaids amongst others as bookmarks.  Catch them here: 
 

Last year, Oreo suggested people use its cookies along with milk instead. The bizarre post shows a book forcibly subjected to a 'milk shower' and then stuffed with a handful of Oreo cookies between its pages. The resultant 'bookmark' would definitely create a brown stain on the otherwise white-paged book. The brand also posted a disclaimer that 'No books were harmed during this dunking'.

Published:
COMMENT
