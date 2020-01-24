After Oreo And Tacos, Cheese Slice Joins Weird Bookmark Trend

The University of Liverpool Library recently left Netizens in split after it shared an image of an old slice of American cheese that was used as a bookmark. Posting a photo of a besmirched cheese slice, the library warned people that it wasn’t a bookmark. A tweet about the slice, found at the University of Liverpool Library, has been shared more than 20,000 times.

This is not a bookmark. pic.twitter.com/oy7tqM3aJv — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

Trend of Weird Bookmarks

This is not the first time when people have used weird bookmarks. Previously, netizens have found bacons, tacos, bus tickets, onion skins, bandaids amongst others as bookmarks. Catch them here:



I've found onion skins! 🙋‍♀️ — silvia (@silviaro7) January 21, 2020

I found this one in one of our libraries. pic.twitter.com/CJjlFTRHVd — Robert Stokkel (@r_stokkel) January 21, 2020

same energy pic.twitter.com/p4usAsBs8S — UC Berkeley Library (@UCBerkeleyLib) January 21, 2020

Last year, Oreo suggested people use its cookies along with milk instead. The bizarre post shows a book forcibly subjected to a 'milk shower' and then stuffed with a handful of Oreo cookies between its pages. The resultant 'bookmark' would definitely create a brown stain on the otherwise white-paged book. The brand also posted a disclaimer that 'No books were harmed during this dunking'.

Don't have a bookmark? Try using OREO cookies and milk instead: pic.twitter.com/vE71b3sK0W — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) September 13, 2019

WHAT👏 IS 👏 WRONG 👏 WITH 👏 YOU 👏 pic.twitter.com/m97cwQUJre — Random House (@randomhouse) September 13, 2019

Here’s where I’m annoyed. You knew exactly the kind of feedback you’d get with this and that’s why you did it. Because a tweet that might go viral is all you wanted... even if it’s something disgraceful. Well congrats and all you did was piss me off every time I see an Oreo. pic.twitter.com/tIz4doHTUR — 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 🖖🇺🇸 (@theinformedwin) September 13, 2019

