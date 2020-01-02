Recap: Sonam Kapoor Movies And How They Fared At The Box Office In 2019

The past year, 2019, was an amazing year for Bollywood, with several movies smashing box office records. The year was also great for Sonam Kapoor as it started with romantic comedy-drama with her father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Going by Sonam Kapoor movies' box-office collections, 2019 has been a balanced year for her. Here we have made an analysis of how Sonam Kapoor fared at the box-office in the year 2019.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor celebrates 'Rebirth of nation's conscience' on Christmas, shares pictures

How Sonam Kapoor fared at the box-office in 2019?

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's outfits to take inspiration from for your wedding

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. The story is based on Sweety's life. She has to contend with her over-enthusiastic family that wants to get her married to a young writer who is completely smitten by her. Even though the movie had a different storyline, the estimated collection was approx ₹43 crores.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor wishes father Anil Kapoor 'Happy 21'; pics inside

The Zoya Factor

The Zoya Factor is a romantic-comedy movie with an unusual superstitious twist. The movie stars Dulquer Salmaan, the south superstar, opposite Sonam Kapoor. The Veere Di Wedding star was seen playing Dulquer's lady luck in the film. However, Sonam Kapoor's luck did not shine with the movie. The Zoya Factor grossed ₹4.91 crores worldwide and was a major commercial failure.

Also Read | From Sonam Kapoor to Ananya Panday; See celebrities who rocked the two-tone outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.