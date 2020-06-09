Minneapolis: Officers Slash Tires Of Parked Vehicles Amid 'Black Lives Matter' Protests

Amid the growing protests against the tragic death of George Floyd, officers in Minneapolis slashed tires of parked unoccupied vehicles in at least two locations. As per reports, while the officers on May 30 knifed the tires in the Kmart parking lot at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue, a similar incident took place at S Washington Avenue at Interstate 35W on May 31.

Later, Department of Public Safety spokesperson also confirmed that state patrol troopers had slashed tires in a few locations in order to stop dangerous driving around the protests. As per international media reports, few of the vehicles whose tires were slashed belonged to journalists. Several images and videos of the deflated tires have surfaced on social media.

Minneapolis Police slashed every tire on my rental car, as well as every tire of every car in this parking lot. pic.twitter.com/lchFplYQ0n — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) May 31, 2020

Read: Black Lives Matter protesters topple slaver's statue, kneel on its neck, throw it into sea

Two law enforcement agencies acknowledged Monday that officers patrolling Minneapolis during the recent protests knifed the tires of numerous vehicles parked and unoccupied in at least two locations. https://t.co/TWvKVvUlN1 pic.twitter.com/bwesdRmiUA — Paul Walsh (@walshpj) June 8, 2020

Read: George Floyd Death: Derek Chauvin's bail set at $1 million, prosecutor cites 'flight risk'

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces.

Last week, as many as 40 cities across the United States imposed curfews in response to the mass protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard soldiers have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other personnel who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, over 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis two weeks ago. Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

Read: George Floyd Protests: Powerful images, from Canada to France and Philadelphia to Seoul

Read: George Floyd's death: Woman stages solo protest after friends refuse to join her