UN Sec-General Antonio Guterres Urges For Peace Amid Rising Global Tensions

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres gave an important message of de-escalation amidst the rising tensions between the US and Iran post-Qassem Soleimani's killing. He underlined various problems in the world in a brief speech by touching upon issues like climate crisis, growing extremism, nationalism and even terrorism. Lastly, he also spoke about how war only ends up affecting the ordinary people in a country.

António Guterres on de-escalation

The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil.



My message is clear:



Stop escalation.



Exercise maximum restraint.



Re-start dialogue.



Renew international cooperation.



Let us not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. It is our common duty to avoid it. pic.twitter.com/iB1pOu8fia — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 6, 2020

Read: Trumps hits back at Iran with a new warning after rockets hit Baghdad Green Zone

Speaking about the rising global tension, the Secretary-General of the UN said, “We are living in dangerous times. Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level in this century and this turbulence is escalating. Even nuclear non-proliferation can no longer be taken for granted. This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation.”

Read: US President Donald Trump issues clear 'warning' to Iran after Green Zone, Airbase attacks

“At the same time, we see trade and technological conflicts that fracture world markets, undermine growth and widen inequalities. And all the while, our planet is on fire. The climate crisis rages on. In many parts of the world, we see people frustrated and angry. We see increased social unrest and growing extremism, nationalism and radicalization, with a dangerous advance of terrorism, notably in Africa. This situation cannot go on,” he added.

Read: Javad Zarif tweets pics of Iraqis paying tribute to Soleimani just after Baghdad strikes

Stating his message simply and clearly, António Guterres said, “I have been following the recent rise in global tensions with great concern. I am in constant contact with leading officials around the world. And my message is simple and clear: Stop escalation, exercise maximum restraint, Re-start dialogue, Renew international cooperation. Let us not forget terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price. It is our common duty to avoid it.”

Read: MASSIVE: At least two rockets hit Green Zone near US embassy in Baghdad again