Police Officers Across US 'take A Knee' In Solidarity With 'Black Lives Matter' Protests

While protests are raging across the United States over the death of George Floyd in police custody, many police officers at demonstration sites took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protesters. There have been several instances when police officers joined the protesters in the demonstrations against racism.

A video of a woman hugging a police officer from Kentucky for nearly a minute was one of the heartwarming gestures that have been doing rounds on the internet. Genesee County Sheriff in Michigan put down his helmet and baton and asked protesters how he could help. The protesters chanted "walk with us" so the Sheriff joined them and walked alongside the protesters in solidarity.

People are hurting.



This lady — visibly upset — went in for the hug on this Louisville, Kentucky police officer.



He accepted.



It lasted nearly a minute.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/myalWZpNEJ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 1, 2020

I can’t believe it. Police took a knee. Protesters and police embrace. pic.twitter.com/5jwBJTBbp3 — Kaley Johnson (@KaleyAJohnson) June 2, 2020

Powerful image of the protest in Santa Cruz this morning. Mayor Justin Cummings and Police Chief Andrew Mills took a knee in solidarity. (📷: Shmuel Thaler.) pic.twitter.com/EQ36VNIKtC — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) May 30, 2020

Police chief Kraus is taking a knee work protesters. pic.twitter.com/6JM2rsleQD — Kaley Johnson (@KaleyAJohnson) June 2, 2020

Call for peaceful protests

While there have been scattered incidents of violence over the death, the victim's brother Terrence Floyd made an emotional plea against the mayhem at the same spot a police officer kneeled on George’s neck. Terrence asked the crowd, “What are you all doing?” and added that destruction is “not going to bring my brother back”.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres also urged American protesters to register their grievances peacefully and called on authorities to show restraint while responding to it. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told the reporters on June 1 that the situation in the US has been observed in different parts of the world before and the message of UN Secretary-General has been consistent.

“Grievances must be heard, but they must be expressed...in peaceful ways, and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrators,” said Dujarric.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests, declaring himself "the president of law and order”. Pointing to the incidents of violent protests, Trump said that violent acts are not of peaceful protesters but are examples of “domestic terror”.

