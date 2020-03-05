Australia: Bus Driver Applauded For Driving A Lost Boy To His Home

In a recent incident, an Australian bus driver working with Transport Canada became the real hero after taking a lost boy to his home. According to the international media reports, the driver, Jeet Gill, after completing his shift hours came across a boy who seemed to be lost. Gill reportedly looked around to see if there was a parent or guardian that was looking for the little boy but he found nothing of the sort.

When our bus driver Jeet spoke with a lost child towards the end of his route he knew what to do to save the day!

When our bus driver Jeet spoke with a lost child towards the end of his route he knew what to do to save the day!

Remember folks, not all superheros wear capes

The Real Hero

According to the reports, after a few time, the little boy came up to Gill's bus and told him that he got on the wrong route and didn't know where he was. Despite of finishing the shift hours, Gill radioed to the base and took permission whether he could give the boy a free ride home. As Gill was granted permission, he asked the boy to hop on and dropped him right outside his doorstep.

Gill reportedly said the little boy's parents were glad and thankful and added that they were happy to see that their kid was safe.

Gill said that when he across the boy and looked at his eyes, he saw his own son. Gill said that it was part of his job and further added that he loves love meeting different kinds of people every day. According to the reports, the boy's parents had been panicking because they went to meet him at school and did not find him anywhere.

The parents were worried waiting for their kid at home and in the meantime, Gill managed to arrive as they were about to call the cops. The father of the lost kid reportedly said that the driver drove all the way to their place to drop their kid completely opposite side of town.

