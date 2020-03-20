Australia Locks Down Isolated Indigenous Areas Over Coronavirus Fears

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Australia has lockdown isolated indigenous areas on March 20 in a bid to protect Aboriginal communities, who are already burdened with chronic illness and poverty from the deadly virus. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly announced that travel restrictions into ‘remote indigenous communities’ were being introduced as the number of coronavirus cases have been increasing in the country. The recent move by the government is also expected to cut off Northern Territory and other areas from the rest of the country.

According to the health experts, high rates of chronic illness, overcrowded housing and poor access to medical facilities in remote indigenous communities could exacerbate the impact of the virus. As per reports, earlier this week, the South Australian indigenous council also announced that they were restricting access for outside visitors in a bid to protect the community from virus. Furthermore, the council also encouraged locals to remain home.

READ: Coronavirus: Two More Test Positive In Ladakh, Total Cases 10

As the deadly coronavirus is sweeping the entire globe and has already spread to more than 150 countries, Australia announced a ban on any non-residents arriving into the country in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that a ‘travel ban’ will be placed on all non-residents, non-Australian citizens coming to Australia. As of March 20, the island country has reported at least 876 confirmed cases of the fatal virus with seven deaths while the global death toll has reached 10,405.

READ: 'Coachella' To 'The Bachelorette'; Hollywood Hits Pause Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

‘Human biodiversity emergency’

Australia has reportedly also declared a ‘human biodiversity emergency’ as it prohibited citizens against travelling overseas and banned all non-essential gatherings. Earlier this week, Morrison made a formal declaration for Australians to ‘mandatorily’ abandon travel and movements saying that the coronavirus pandemic could last six months. According to the reports, the declaration gives the right to the government to cordon off cities or even regions, impose curfews and order Australians to quarantine, with or without consent, if deemed necessary to contain the pandemic.

"The travel advice to every Australian is 'Do not travel abroad. Do not go overseas.' That is very clear instruction," PM Morrison said. “We haven't seen this sort of thing in Australia since the end of the First World War. This is a once in 100-year type event. We are looking at a situation of at least six months for how we deal with this. It could be much longer than that. It could be shorter. That is unlikely, given the way we are seeing events unfold”.

"Life is changing in Australia, as it is changing all around the world. Life is going to continue to change." Morrison further added saying, “ I can't be more blunt about it. Stop it. It is not sensible, it is not helpful and it has been one of the most disappointing things I have seen in Australian behaviour in response to this crisis.”

READ: Man United Guarantee Staff Members At Old Trafford Regular Pay Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

READ: Meijer New Store Hours Announced Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak



