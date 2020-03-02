Aussie Couple Become World's First To Have KFC-themed Wedding With Personalised Goodies

An Australian couple became the first to use the fast-food joint KFC's giant “wedding service” in Queensland which was launched in 2019. Kate and Harrison Cann's KFC-themed wedding was designed by the Colonel himself including the cake to the photo booth. According to international reports, the couple had their first date at a KFC restaurant in 2017 and they won a competition among 2,000 people by making their own version of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune. However, even the guests did not know about the poultry-themed nuptials until they arrived at the service.

According to reports, Kate and Harrison said that they were “over the moon” to have been selected for the “first-ever KFC Wedding”. They further claimed that the wedding reminded them of the first meal they ever shared together. Moreover, their friends and family were “stunned” when they arrived at the location to have discovered that it was actually the wedding day. They further added, “not just any wedding but a KFC wedding”.

Wedding featured KFC buckets, cake

Furthermore, Kate and Harrison Cann's wedding had featured personalised KFC buckets, a KFC-themed wedding cake, a photo booth, a KFC Food Truck and a Colonel-style singer. There are still five more couples to be announced but their's was the first. According to reports, KFC Australia's CMO Kristi Woolrych said that they were “delighted” to see the couple get married and celebrate their love for each other over a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken with their friends and family.

This is not the first time brands have made weddings memorable for the couple. Earlier this year, another couple in South Africa got engaged at KFC restaurant and got married in a luxurious ceremony sponsored by companies who were wooed by their romance. Hector Mkansi, 37, and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28 were reportedly identified after KFC South Africa put a tweet to find them. After which one of Mkansi’s friends put in a request to the world wide web that his friend was on a budget but he hoped to host a small ceremony and needed help to fund the venue, dress, suit, cake. To their surprise, corporations from Coca-Cola to Audi South Africa stepped in to help.

