Australian MasterChef Judge Expresses Sadness Over Restaurant Empire Collapse

The restaurant empire of former Australian MasterChef judge Geroge Calombaris was reportedly placed into voluntary administration on February 10. Calombaris in a recent Instagram account expressed 'great sadness and regret' over the move which will now hand control of MADE Establishment restaurant group to administrators. The decision of voluntary administration came after the wages scandal at his eateries.

Calombaris in the Instagram post wrote, “I am so sorry all our collective efforts have not proved to be enough. I'm gutted that it's come to this”.

The former Australian Masterchef judge also talked about his dream 13 years ago which was a vision to create 'something truly special' for those who entered his restaurants. He wanted elite original cuisine, love and care alongside a family valued team of whom he has also been proud of. However, he further added, “Although we have all continued to work tirelessly and overcome the many challenges we have recently experienced, it is with deep sadness and regret that today MADE Establishment has been placed into voluntary administration”.

READ: Masterchef: Amul Mithai Mate Contest - How To Participate And Other Details

READ: 'Masterchef India' Feb 1 And 2: Auction Of Ingredients And The Chocolate Challenge

Fined for underpaying staff

The recent decision will now give the power to the administration to decide the future of the business. Last year, Calombaris was reportedly fined for underpaying staff at several of his restaurants by millions of Australian dollars. According to reports, the hospitality empire was revealed in July 2019 to have an underpaid staff to the tune of $7.8 million. He and his fellow judges Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston also stepped down from the MasterChef Australia TV show.

The Melbourne-based restaurant empire, founded by George Calombaris, reportedly operates 18 venues including the Press Club, Gazi and the Hellenic Republic. The announcement of voluntary administration also comes on the same day when the former judge flagged the sale of his mansion in the exclusive Melbourne suburb of Toorak as well. Weeks earlier Calombaris and his wife reportedly also sold their holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula.

READ: The Masterchef India Way To Cook Lotus Flower, From Its Seeds To Petals

READ: MasterChef India: Cooking Tips To Whip Up A Meal Like A 'Master Chef'