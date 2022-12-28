Away From Chaos And Disruptions, Niagara Falls Glistens Amid Winter Storm; See Pics

Niagara Falls, which is an amalgamation of three waterfalls shared amicably between Canada and the United States, turned into a sight to behold as winter set over the region, casting a white blanket all around. The popular sightseeing spot was seen partially frozen in breathtaking images shared on social media.

From chilly mist to layers of ice accumulating on observation decks, Niagara Falls became an icy spectacle amid cold temperatures and blizzards in Buffalo, New York, which lies about 25 miles south of the tourist destination, according to The New York Post.

While the frigid temperatures partially freeze the region, it is nearly impossible for the waterfalls to reach a point of getting completely frozen, thanks to the ginormous amounts of water that flows through them. About 3,160 tons of water gushes over Niagara Falls at a speed of 32 feet each second, as per the Niagara Falls New York State Park.

The famous American waterfall also froze!



New York, United States; A view of Niagara Falls that is partially frozen due to extreme cold weather/Jamaran pic.twitter.com/gua9JFY2zX — The last word (@Thelast05015969) December 28, 2022

Niagara Falls has frozen a few times in History. 1848, 1911, 1912, 1917, 2014 and 2015 https://t.co/2H3eG0ISlb pic.twitter.com/aE3eyRojNd — Monday (@upbeatmonday) December 23, 2022

Discover the wonder of the Frozen Falls!



The heavy mist and freezing temperatures have once again turned Queen Victoria Park into winter wonderland of spectacular ice formations!



Learn more about about this unique wintertime phenomenon at https://t.co/ASbV7OMioh pic.twitter.com/rn01TyKnNn — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) December 15, 2022

How have harsh winters affected Niagara Falls in the past?

The area of the falls which lies in the United States has experienced complete freezing only five times in recorded history, as per the Niagara Falls USA tourism. During the rare instance, the formation of ice restricts the water flow, thus creating somewhat of a dam and drastically reducing the water’s volume.

Sometimes though, cold winters would result in ice and snow collecting over the base of the falls, thus creating an “ice bridge.” Until 1912, the ice bridge would help visitors cross over the falls to get a scenic view from the base. However, using the ice bridge was banned by authorities after three fatalities occurred due to the ice breaking on February 4, 1912.