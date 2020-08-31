Bangladesh Floods Claim 251 Lives, 33 Districts Across The Country Affected

Devastating floods caused by heavy seasonal rains in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of at least 251 people. According to Bangladesh’s daily flood report provided by the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh has been affected by three waves of floods which have so far claimed the lives of people in 33 different districts and negatively impacted crops in the region leading to an estimated loss of $156.4 million.

Floods kill more than 200 people

The landscape of Bangladesh is covered in rivers that empty into the Bay of Bengal and as a result, the country experiences seasonal floods every year during the June-September monsoon. As per reports, most of the victims of the flood were killed due to drowning but a small number scumbled to snake bites and lightning strikes in the floodwaters. Bangladesh’s National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief has stated that the recent devastating floods have affected more than five million people and thousands of families have been displaced by the floods.

Currently while contending with devastating floods, Bangladesh must also contend with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre Bangladesh has reported over 310,000 positive COVID-19 cases and has a death toll of over 4,000.

Floods in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is also currently dealing with intense floods in the northern and eastern parts of the country. The floods have already claimed the lives of at least 70 people. According to Ahmad Tamim Azmi, a spokesperson in the Ministry of Disaster Management, the floods had displaced about 1000 people within the region, and 300 homes throughout the region had been demolished.

(Input/Image Credit ANI)

