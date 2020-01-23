Base Jumper Defeated By Ultra Trail Runner In An Odd Contest

In a bizarre and adrenaline-pumping challenge, Ultra trail runner Kilian Jornet beat base jumper Tom Erik Heimen in a contest on who can go up and down a mountain fastest. Kilian Jornet ran up and down a mountain and Tom Erik Heimen climbed up and flew down in a race.

A race down a mountain

The video of the contest that was posted on YouTube shows the two-time Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc winner as he runs down the 1,550-metre high Romsdalhorn in Norway, Jornet actually comes across Heimen as he is still trying to climb up the mountain with all of his gear.

Jornet had decided to climb up the north face of the mountain and came down the easier route which Heimen actually took up because that was easier, that is why the two were able to meet each other going different directions. The video shows 32-year-old Jornet crossing the finish line just mere seconds before Heimen opens his parachute.

Romsdalshornet or Romsdalhorn as it is called, where the duo had their epic race is a mountain in Norway. The mountain is located 10 kilometres from the town of Åndalsnes. Kilian Jornet is a professional Spanish long-distance runner. He has won some of the world's most prestigious ultramarathons, including the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, Grand Raid, the Western States Endurance Run and the Hardrock Hundred Mile Endurance Run.

Jornet holds the record for the fastest time up and down the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Denali and Everest. Tom Erik Heimen, on the other hand, is a Norweigian base jumper. He became famous for a flyby during the NRK program in 2011.

When 2 mountain maniacs go for a hike... #runnervsbasejumper https://t.co/B9IinvBpBO — kilian jornet (@kilianj) January 22, 2020

