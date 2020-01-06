Paralysed Bearded Dragon Gets Custom Wheelchair, Wins New Chance At Life

Paralysed bearded dragon has a new lease on life after an apprentice engineer decided to make her a custom wheelchair after Millie (bearded Dragon) loss the use of her back legs. Millie had contracted Metabolic Bone Disease which caused a severe lack of vitamin D and thereby resulting in her becoming paralysed.

A new chance at life

The disease caused Millie's bones to lose its much-needed calcium. The calcium deficiency caused her back legs to become so brittle that her spine fractured when Millie's previous owner tried to pick her up. After her previous owner realised that Millie needed specialist care, she was listed on a Facebook group for a good home because her previous owner could not take proper care.

Amy Dobson who is a 20-year-old reptile owner saw Millie and decided to take her in. While talking to local media she said that she was at first heartbroken at Millie's condition. Millie's back had already been fractured and as a result, was twisted and she did not have the use to her back legs.

In addition, Millie's hunched over posture caused her to experience breathing problems. But thankfully an apprentice engineer came to her rescue and designed a custom wheelchair for Millie made of aluminium and upholstered with soft fabric for Millie's comfort. The wheelchair even had velcro straps in order to keep Millie strapped in and secure.

While Millie was forced to move by dragging her whole body, the wheelchair now allows her to move much more easily just using her functioning front legs. The wheelchair has also improved her posture that means that Millie has an easier time breathing.

Amy who adopted Millie said that the wheelchair has changed her life and the difference is unbelievable as Millie was unable to move freely for so long. She is also very small for a bearded dragon, measuring in at only 14 inches while adult dragons are 20 inches long.

Amy has further explained that it took Millie some time to first get a hang of her new wheelchair but after the initial days, she has come leaps and bounds and has also started building up more muscle in her front legs because she has to rely on them more.