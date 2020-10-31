Beirut port explosion: Lebanese artist creates 'woman of the world' out of rubble

Almost three months after a massive explosion hit Beirut, a Lebanese artist has created an inspiring sculpture using its rubble. Called ‘Lady of the world’ the structure is created with remains of the balst like clocks, photo frames, wooden carvings, wires inter alia. Hayat Nazer, who created the masterpiece reckoned that the sculpture would remind the next generations about the tragic explosion as well as inspire today’s people to unite and resurrect.

‘Lady of the World’

Speaking to CNN, the 33-year-old artist said that the explosion broke her heart and she was traumatized like all other Lebanese people. She joined hands with authorities to clean the city. It was during that period when she first got the idea of using the leftover things to make a statue that could “inspire and unite others”.

Following the realization, she started making rounds of the city, collecting everything from twisted pieces of metal to broken glass and even asked people to contribute to the statue and be a part of it. Elaborating on it, she revealed that people were kind and gave away things with material and emotional value, things from the time of civil war and things they had saved for their kids.

Collecting all the material and putting it together, she finally achieved her aim, creating a woman sculpture, which could be seen raising the Lebanese flag. In addendum, the woman is seen donning long hair and a dress. The sculpture, even features a damaged clock stuck at 6:08, the moment of the explosion.

What happened in Beirut?

A colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4 killing over 100 and injuring over four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. Recently, country’s Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

Image credits: hayat_nazer_v/Instagram