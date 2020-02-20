Black History Month: TikTok User Posts Makeup Videos To Highlight Contribution Of Women

American TikTok user recently uploaded videos on the app to remind everyone about the contributions black women made to the world. Ariam, who goes by the name of iambrattyb on the video-sharing platform posted makeup tutorial videos in which she highlighted the makeup trend of an era. Along with the videoes, there are subtitles which talk about the specific era which the makeup trend belongs to along with other beauty trends of the era. The subtitles then talk about the woman who popularised those trends.

The 1930s

In a recent video which is inspired by the 1930s trend, Ariam explains that the makeup trend included thin, rounded, arch eyebrows, reds lips and a natural flush to the cheeks. “The 30s gravitated towards a push for a more natural look rather than the 20s vamp look. Let's talk about a woman who showcased these trend,” subtitles read. The captions further reveal that the woman who made the era popular was Ella Fitzgerald who was a jazz performer and vocalist in the US.

Her other videos explore makeup trends across different decades and include the 1940s trend which was highlighted by Eartha Kitt and 1950s which was popularised by Big Mama Thorton. All the videos also urge people to celebrate the Black History Month at the end.

Black History Month, which began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora, is an annual observance month which originated in the United States, where it is also known as African-American History Month. It has received official recognition from governments in the United States and Canada, and more recently has been observed unofficially in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It is celebrated in February in the United States and Canada, while in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom it is observed in the month of October.

