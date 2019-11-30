Blind Skateboarder Uses Cane To Skate Like A Pro, Inspires Netizens With His Videos

A video on social media is going viral as it shows a blind skateboarder using a cane while skating like a pro. The internet is motivated by the video as the comments are full of people applauding and calling him an inspiration. The video of the Japanese skater was shared by an Instagram account kid_m.c.

The video shows a boy in a white t-shirt with a pair of baggy denim navigating his path with the help of a cane as he skates in the skateboard park. In the video, the boy performs some very difficult stunts which blew everyone's mind, including the people who were recording him. The boy amuses everyone with his timely jumps and roundabouts.

There are many videos of him performing stunts while navigating his way with the cane on the Instagram account, kid_m.c. The video since the time of uploading has garnered more than 56,000 views and over 300 people are talking about it. The boy has got more than 14,000 followers on Instagram and he keeps his wellwishers updated with his latest videos.

Another skateboarder Dan Mancina, who started losing his sight when he was just 20-years-old has now turned into a pro skateboarder. Dan had been skateboarding since he was seven but thought the rapid onset of blindness meant it was something he cannot do anymore. But with courage and time, he got back on his skateboard and achieved much more.

