Bungling Burglar's Hilarious Incident Gets Caught On Camera, Netizens React

A robbery went hilariously wrong after a man tried robbing from a tobacco shop in California, came crashing down through the ceiling. A video that is now going viral on social media shows a man falling through the ceiling of a tobacco shop and then making a quick exit triggered by the alarm. The man in the video is identified as 40-year-old Storm Corral who managed to steal one bag of tobacco and two energy drinks.

The hilariously attempt

According to the police, the man managed to dig a hole on the ceiling from a vacant building above the tobacco shop. There were no signs of forced entry except for the man-sized hole, said Sonora Police Department. The suspect and his accomplice made an impressive hole in the ceiling but only managed to access the back room of the shop before they had to make a quick exit.

Read: Epic Robbery Fail: Thief Finds Only Rs 487 After Breaking Into A Post Office

Read: Gunman Opens Fire In Central Berlin, Robbery Attempt Suspected: Police

A few months ago a similar incident took place when a masked man tried robbing a restaurant in the Ojai area of California came crashing down onto the kitchen floor. According to media reports, two men were attempting to rob a restaurant when one of them fell from the ceiling onto a kitchen floor while the other was putting the stolen items inside his bag.

Read: Maharashtra: Two Arrested For Robbery And Murder Of Senior Citizen

In another bizarre case, a thief spent all energy into breaking into a post office only to find Rs 487 in the chest. The thief, who broke open a hole in the wall of a post office in east Delhi and hoped to leave with a bag full of cash, was left disappointed on finding just Rs 487 in the cash chest. According to reports, sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh Verma discovered the theft after he opened the post office on Monday. He found a hole in the wall and the cash chest was left open hinting that the robbery happened after the office was closed at 5:30 pm on Saturday. “A total of Rs 487 was stolen," he told the police in a statement.

Read: Robbery In Bihar: Masked Thieves Uproot Entire ATM, Loot Over Rs 16 Lakh In 20 Minutes

