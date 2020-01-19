Cadbury Criticised For Selling Less Quantity Of Mini Eggs In New £5 Tins

Chocolate lovers are enraged when they discovered the fact that they are getting less for the new Mini Eggs and Creme Egg multipack tins. They tins are sold in supermarkets for around £5. But the things turned different when users of the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group raised questions about the true value of the treats. The post managed to garner three thousand likes which showed the tin included the treat-sized bags of Mini Eggs and on the other hand, the Crème Egg tin had eight standard Crème Eggs and another bags of smaller ones.

Users concerned about the quantity

The group said that the tin looks almost empty and they would not pay £5 for that amount of sweets. Many users replied to the post adding their concerns. A user wrote, "I'm disappointed at the contents. Thank you for sharing this picture, I will just buy all separately for cheaper." Another user wrote, "Just buy the bigger bags in Tesco at the moment for £1 get five of them and still will have more then the contents in the tin." Another person was not satisfied with its content and wrote, "So it's a free tin. Think the chocolate adds up to about a fiver. Kids will enjoy them though."

Another lady posted, "Why do they always think they can rip you off just because it comes in a tin? Don't fall for it." A representative for Cadbury told the media that the Cadbury mini eggs tins contain ten Cadbury mini eggs bags while the Cadbury Creme Egg tins contain eight Cadbury Creme eggs and one bag of Cadbury Creme Egg Mini Filled. The representative added that they are designed to be the perfect gift for bakers and have digitally interactive graphics on the outside.

