Calf Born With Perfect Heart-shaped Mark On Its Forehead On Valentines Day

A calf was born on February 14 with a perfect heart-shaped mark on her forehead at a farm in County Antrim and has taken the internet by storm. Since it was Valentines Day, some internet users also said that the “stars were aligned” for this animal. According to international reports, the calf has been named 'Be My Valentine' at Parkshaw Farm in Bushmills, Ireland. Farmer James McAuley was reportedly struck by the distinctive mark on the animal's body especially being born on the morning of 'most romantic day of the year'.

This calf was born yesterday with a love heart on its head 😩😍❤️



This is too precious 🐮#Valentines2020 pic.twitter.com/xSvopPWE88 — lanna (@Allannaxox) February 15, 2020

'It's just the date'

While talking to an international media outlet, McAuley confessed that he had seen similar animals like Be My Valentine but “it's just the date”. He further elaborated how his mother noticed the animal's head and said, “look at it”.

According to international media reports, the calf is registered with the name, Be My Valentine even in its official paperwork. The farmer's children were also seen in the pictures that have gone viral, happily playing with the new addition in their family.

Talk about a love story! This calf was born on the McAuley's farm in Bushmills this morning and how fitting it arrived on Valentine's Day! Look at that wee head! The Jersey Calf will be called “ Be my Valentine” on official paperwork. Pic by @McAuleySteven pic.twitter.com/z4FNl71ubK — Hannah Spratt (@Radio_Han) February 14, 2020

There’s a high number of calves that are born onFeb 14 with heart markings on their polls. Over the last decade I’ve seen at least 6 shared on social platforms. 😁 ❤️👍🏻 https://t.co/6VdUCPq5BI — Jennifer M. Latzke (@Latzke) February 14, 2020

McAuley also said that the calf's calm attitude has made her perfect to be a playmate for his kids, Jack, Emily, and Harry. The Irish farmer also expressed his surprise as the calf has now become an internet sensation. Meanwhile, another calf had previously taken the internet by the storm who behaved like a dog.

After her mom's tragic death, an orphaned calf was rescued and raised by a family of German Shepherd breeders. After befriending and spending his whole life near German Shepards, the calf too behaved like them. According to reports the calf even wags his tail in excitement.

