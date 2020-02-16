The Debate
Calf Born With Perfect Heart-shaped Mark On Its Forehead On Valentines Day

Rest of the World News

A calf was born on February 14, Valentines Day with a perfect heart-shaped mark on her forehead at a farm in County Antrim and has taken the internet by storm.

Calf

A calf was born on February 14 with a perfect heart-shaped mark on her forehead at a farm in County Antrim and has taken the internet by storm. Since it was Valentines Day, some internet users also said that the “stars were aligned” for this animal. According to international reports, the calf has been named 'Be My Valentine' at Parkshaw Farm in Bushmills, Ireland. Farmer James McAuley was reportedly struck by the distinctive mark on the animal's body especially being born on the morning of 'most romantic day of the year'. 

Read - Assam: Braving Angry Mother Elephant, Locals Rescue Calf Stuck Between Rocks

'It's just the date'

While talking to an international media outlet, McAuley confessed that he had seen similar animals like Be My Valentine but “it's just the date”. He further elaborated how his mother noticed the animal's head and said, “look at it”.

According to international media reports, the calf is registered with the name, Be My Valentine even in its official paperwork. The farmer's children were also seen in the pictures that have gone viral, happily playing with the new addition in their family.

Read -  Calf Brought Up By German Shepherds Thinks He Is Part Of The Pack

McAuley also said that the calf's calm attitude has made her perfect to be a playmate for his kids, Jack, Emily, and Harry. The Irish farmer also expressed his surprise as the calf has now become an internet sensation. Meanwhile, another calf had previously taken the internet by the storm who behaved like a dog.

After her mom's tragic death, an orphaned calf was rescued and raised by a family of German Shepherd breeders. After befriending and spending his whole life near German Shepards, the calf too behaved like them. According to reports the calf even wags his tail in excitement. 

Read - Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Remaining New Zealand Tour Due To Calf Injury; Read Details

Read - Albino Elephant Calf Rescued After Being Trapped In Snare For Four Days

