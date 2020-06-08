Canada's Chief Health Officer Worried About Increase In Consumption Of Alcohol, Junk Food

Top health officer in Canada is worried about the mental health of Canadians who have significantly increased the consumption of junk food and alcohol during the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada in a statement on June 6 said that she is concerned about the mental health of Canadians because of an increase in alcohol and junk food consumption during the last few months of the pandemic.

"I am concerned about Canadians’ mental health. Almost one in five participants who participated in the 'Canadian Perspectives Survey Series 2: Monitoring the Effect of COVID-19' study reported symptoms consistent with moderate or severe anxiety. The results also show more Canadians have increased their consumption of alcohol and junk food or sweets since the beginning of the pandemic," Theresa Tam said in a statement released on the Canadian government's website.

"Mental health is critical to our overall health, and as a community, we must learn to prioritize it. While social interactions and activities might look different right now, Canadians should be actively looking for safe ways to socialize, engage in physical activity, and make healthy choices. This can include virtual calls with friends and family, at-home or outdoor workouts, healthy food choices and if needed, seeking virtual mental health resources," Theresa added.

COVID-19 in Canada

The Canadian Perspectives Survey Series 2: Monitoring the Effect of COVID-19 study said that 92 per cent of participants were maintaining social distancing, while 95 per cent of them were washing their hands regularly. According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Canada has recorded 97,178 confirmed coronavirus cases as of June 8, of which 7,877 people have lost their lives.

