Canadian Military Forces Ordered To Play Pokemon Go After Fans Invade Bases

At least three Canadian military police officials were ordered to play Pokemon Go on different bases across the country which challenges users to find virtual monsters in real-world locations. They were given the orders to play within their compounds with phones and notepads in hand wandering for places of interest to Pokemon players. The players are the fans of the widely popular game Pokemon Go which was launched in 2016 trying to capture as many of the game's virtual characters as possible and even playing in the restricted army areas. According to internal documents obtained by Canadian public television channel, there are a large number of suspects being apprehended in the summer after the game's release puzzled the army.

Major Jeff Monaghan message

Major Jeff Monaghan at Canadian Forces Base Kingston wrote: "Plse advise the Commissionaires that apparently Fort Frontenac is both a PokeGym and a PokeStop". He added, "I will be completely honest in that I have not idea what that is (sic)", in a message which is about 500 pages of military documents obtained by CBC under an access to information request. A security expert, David Levenick at CFB Borden in Ontario, 100 kilometers northwest of Toronto said that they should hire a 12-year-old to help them out with it.

Man arrested separately

Moreover, a woman was found playing Pokemon Go while her three children were found climbing over the tanks at the entrance to the base. A man who was separately arrested said that he was just collecting points by playing Pokemon Go and told the officers, "I have to beat my kids." The armed forces had to release a public notice warning the players not to venture onto the military bases shortly after the release of the game.

