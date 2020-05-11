Canadian PM Offers To Help With Kids' Homework Amid Lockdown, Wins Applaud

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a video urging the parents to feel free to seek “help” from him in case the kids were stuck in their homework and the netizens are losing mind for the “beautiful gesture” that he had shown. Previously a teacher by profession, PM Trudeau posted a 37-second clip saying that he wanted parents to “pass the message along” to the kids that as a teacher, he was available to assist them. Further, he asked the users to post the questions in the comments with a hashtag #CanadaHomeworkHelp.

“I know we’re all going through a difficult time right now, and it’s not made any easier by the fact that you have to do your homework by the kitchen table,” Trudeau said, addressing the kids in the video. He added, “Parents across the country are discovering the appreciation for the incredible work teachers do,” and so, therefore, “as a teacher”, he said, he wanted to help. Further, he requested the kids that if they had encountered any challenges or problems that were too tough to resolve, they could reach out to him by responding to the video.

Hey parents! If your kids are stuck on a homework question, feel free to pass this message along. Because as a teacher, I want to help out. Let me know what the difficult question is by replying to this tweet or using the hashtag #CanadaHomeworkHelp - and I’ll see what I can do. pic.twitter.com/MivkOaE8KM — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 10, 2020

Canadians were proud

The clip amassed over 1.3 million views and nearly 31.6k likes as parents across Canada appreciated the initiative calling PM Trudeau’s tweet as “the most awesome tweet” they had ever landed on by any country’s leader. “Thank you, Prime Minister, these weekly chats with kids are important, kids have stresses too,” wrote a user. “I wish you were our President. Signed, envious neighbour to the south,” wrote a US resident. “I have no homework question but just wanted to let you know that I have never been prouder to be Canadian than when I see you at 11-11:15 am each day to help and guide the country and each of us through this terrible pandemic. You are doing a magnificent job! Respect!!” wrote the third user.

This is probably one, if not THE most awesome tweet from you! Thank you for being human! — Terry Truchan (@terry_truchan) May 10, 2020

