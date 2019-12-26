Capsule Hotels With Tiny Rooms Become Huge Hit Among Tourists In This City

Cheap and beautiful capsule hotels are becoming more famous in Milan where the small and stacked rooms are helping the city to manage its increasing tourist footfalls. The capsule hotel targets the Generation Y crowd. It can be availed very conveniently. Some people try the capsule hotels out of their sheer curiosity. Dragan Kupresanin, 31, a Croatian tourist said that he wanted to try the room because it seemed like something new, creative and futuristic. He said that it is interesting to sleep in those small cubicles.

Hotels cost 19 euros per night

He said that he really liked it. He added that these kinds of hotels should be developed more. He further added that many people avoid these kinds of hotels due to privacy reasons but here there is privacy. Its size is equivalent to one standard hotel room with eight capsules each measuring 1.45 by 1.45 by two meters that are stacked on top of each other. Four of them are placed above and rest four are placed below with a covered toilet space and showers in the corridor. It is priced between 19 euros per night which includes complimentary breakfast and 150 euros during Milan's world-famous Design Week.

Originated in Osaka, Japan

The capsule hotels were first originated in Osaka, Japan in 1979 by a travel blogger Agnese Sabatini. Since then the idea became famous in worldwide, first in airports starting from Paris to Moscow and Bangkok and then in some cities like Mumbai, Singapore, and Seoul. Milan is the first Italian city to have a capsule hotel under the company ZZZleepandGo, and it is expanding slowly. Capsule hotels are set to be opened at six airports including Milan and Warsaw. Chief Executive Officer Gianmaria Leto said that by the end of this year they are planning to open capsule hotels in Vienna and Brazil. The Italian company also said that it expects its annual turnover to be around 10 million euros ($11 million) in five years.

