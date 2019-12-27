Cat Breaks Into Neighbor's House, Eats Their Christmas Dinner

A Twitter user recently revealed that a cat managed to break into her house and snacked its way through a whole load of the family's Christmas dinner before it had even made to the table. Kirstie McDermott, from Dublin, Ireland took to Twitter to share a photograph of the carnage. She reportedly said that the cat is a regular visitor to her parent's house and must have broken in during the night as everyone slept upstairs.

McDermott wrote on Twitter, “So next door's cat broke through my parents' catflap during the night AND DID THIS. My parents have two human-food averse cats who clearly did nothing while this was going on LOL".

According to reports, the cat even tried to eat a defrosting beef joint that was sitting on the kitchen counter, however, the cat was thwarted by the thick plastic wrapping. McDermott also shared a picture of the likely culprit sitting on a nearby roof. In the tweet, McDermott said that the cat looked 'sheer evil and cunning'. She further added that one could see 'satisfaction' in the cat's eyes. The Dublin based family are cat lovers themselves so they weren't fussed about the whole incident. However, many netizens were reportedly being mean to the cat to which McDermott replied saying, “As a cat-loving family we found it highly funny and it's no big deal. We'll cut the nibbled bit off and it will be fine”.

The 'unfaithful' cat

In another related incident, the infidelity of a pet cat has come to light when one of the owners of the cat discovered that their cat Pixie was actually living two lives and was being cared for by two families. The cheating cat was discovered when the owner saw a new collar on the cat that she did not recognise after the cat had returned from his outdoor adventures. Upon finding the new collar, Tampico Mexico resident Mary Lore Barra decided to try and get in contacts with the cat's other owners. She tied a note to the collar of the cat before he left for his outdoor adventures. On the note, she had written that the cat's name was Pixie and that she strongly suspected that Pixie has two houses. Mary then even received a reply saying that they were the kitten's other parents and there the cat was called Huarache.

