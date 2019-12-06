Cat Says 'Well, Hi' To Owner In Adorable Video, Netizens Chuckle

In a recent viral video that has taken the internet by storm, a cat is seen saying what sounds like 'Well, Hi' in a thick southern-US accent. The video of the orange cat, Gambino, has already been liked over 1.4 million times on social media as of Wednesday. The video was shared by Gambino's owner on TikTok and Instagram.

The video shows Gambino running away from another cat into the kitchen before the owner catches up with him. It is at this point that Gambino meows at his owner and it sounds a lot like the cat is saying 'Well, Hi' with an accent. Gambino was originally a stray cat until 2014. His current owner found him and adopted him the same year.

Cat posts that capture the interest of netizens are not new to social media. In another incident involving a cat, it was found that the cat had been living double lives in Mexico. One of its owners discovered that their cat Pixie was actually living two lives and was being cared for by two families. The cheating cat was caught when the owner saw a new collar around its neck after the cat had come home and did not recognise it. The two owners stayed in contact through notes and eventually discovered that they lived only a few blocks from one another. The two families amicably decided to share custody of Pixie or Haruarache. One of the families even said that they do not feel upset about the cat's infidelity but feel glad that the cat has two loving homes when there are some that have none.

