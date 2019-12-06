This 'unfaithful' Cat Has Been Living Double Life With Two Names

The infidelity of a pet cat has come to light when one of the owners of the cat discovered that their cat Pixie was actually living two lives and was being cared for by two families. The cheating cat was discovered when the owner saw a new collar on the cat that she did not recognise after the cat had returned from his outdoor adventures.

A cat's infidelity

Upon finding the new collar, Tampico Mexico resident Mary Lore Barra decided to try and get in contacts with the cat's other owners. She tied a note to the collar of the cat before he left for his outdoor adventures. On the note, she had written that the cat's name was Pixie and that she strongly suspected that Pixie has two houses. Mary then even received a reply saying that they were the kitten's other parents and there the cat was called Huarache.

The two cat owners stayed in contact through notes and eventually discovered that the only lived a few blocks from one another. The two owners have amicably decided to share custody of Pixie or Haruarache and Mary even says that she does not feel upset by the infidelity but is glad that her cat has two loving homes when there are some that have none.

In another incident involving a cat, pictures of a cat carelessly riding a bike have taken Twitter by storm. Users reshare the photo with seemingly endless and hilarious captions. The pictures show a cat riding on the pillion seat of a bike as a man drives the bike in the middle of a busy street. The cat barely looked afraid or anxious. The location where the pictures were clicked is not certain but the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority logo in the background, as well as the partially visible licence plate, suggests that the bike-riding cat is from Mumbai.

