Pup Cakes And Its Varieties That Will Please Your Dog's Tastebuds

A lot of people own pet animals, especially dogs. They are considered no less than a family member and are equally pampered as a child by everyone in the family. A lot of people also celebrate their dog's birthday with a bang and organise a bash celebrating their dog's birthday. However, a birthday without a cake might look incomplete for many. Although it might become risky to feed dogs the cake which humans eat, one can surely order or bake 'pup' cakes for their pets. As the name suggests, pup cakes are specially baked for pets and are also healthy for them to hog on. Here are various ingredients which you can use to bake a variety of pup cakes for your dog.

Also Read |Dog-friendly Desserts To Make At Home: 5 Recipes To Make Your And Your Dog's Day

Also Read |Thandai Barfi Recipe To Try At Home To Savour This Holi Season

1) Vanilla pup cakes

Flour

Eggs

Vanilla pod

Natural Palm Sugar

A small proportion of coconut oil to replace with butter

Two spoons of milk

2) Blueberry pup cakes

Blueberries (Can also be replaced with other berries which suit your pup

Coconut flour

Carrot

Coconut oil (good for their skin as well as fur)

Yoghurt

3) Carrot and Banana pup cakes

Carrot

Banana

Applesauce

Cream cheese

Peanut Butter

4) Banana oatmeal pup cakes

Bananas

Jiffy oatmeal muffin mix

A couple of eggs

Evaporated milk

5) Single serving pup cakes

Peanut Butter

Applesauce

Bacon

These are top five pup cake ingredients mix which you can experiment with to make your dogs happy on their birthdays. There are a bunch of other ingredients which you can add to the list of the above-mentioned ingredients based on what suits your dog's taste and its health. It is always advisable that you consult your vet before feeding anything to your dog, and same applies with pup cakes too.

Also Read |Strawberry Parfait: Here's The Recipe To Enjoy This Delicious Dish

Also Read | Grilled Paneer Salad Recipe To Make At Home For A Healthy Dinner