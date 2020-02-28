The Debate
The Debate
Pup Cakes And Its Varieties That Will Please Your Dog's Tastebuds

Pup cakes and its different varieties which you can bake for your dogs which are tasty yet healthy for your dogs. Read to find out the healthy ingredients

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
pup cakes

A lot of people own pet animals, especially dogs. They are considered no less than a family member and are equally pampered as a child by everyone in the family. A lot of people also celebrate their dog's birthday with a bang and organise a bash celebrating their dog's birthday. However, a birthday without a cake might look incomplete for many. Although it might become risky to feed dogs the cake which humans eat, one can surely order or bake 'pup' cakes for their pets. As the name suggests, pup cakes are specially baked for pets and are also healthy for them to hog on. Here are various ingredients which you can use to bake a variety of pup cakes for your dog.

1) Vanilla pup cakes

  • Flour
  • Eggs
  • Vanilla pod
  • Natural Palm Sugar
  • A small proportion of coconut oil to replace with butter
  • Two spoons of milk

2) Blueberry pup cakes

  • Blueberries (Can also be replaced with other berries which suit your pup
  • Coconut flour
  • Carrot
  • Coconut oil (good for their skin as well as fur)
  • Yoghurt

3) Carrot and Banana pup cakes

  • Carrot
  • Banana
  • Applesauce
  • Cream cheese
  • Peanut Butter

4)  Banana oatmeal pup cakes

  • Bananas
  • Jiffy oatmeal muffin mix
  • A couple of eggs
  • Evaporated milk

5) Single serving pup cakes

  • Peanut Butter
  • Applesauce
  • Bacon

These are top five pup cake ingredients mix which you can experiment with to make your dogs happy on their birthdays. There are a bunch of other ingredients which you can add to the list of the above-mentioned ingredients based on what suits your dog's taste and its health. It is always advisable that you consult your vet before feeding anything to your dog, and same applies with pup cakes too. 

Published:
