Egg-standing Test Goes Viral As 'Ring-of-Fire' Eclipse Crosses Asia

As the last solar eclipse of the year crossed over the continent, a popular scientific theory is going viral in Asia. The scientific theory states, eggs can stand on its narrower side when the moon covers the sun during an eclipse. It is believed that owing to increased gravity during the eclipse, eggs stand on its narrower side. While the theory has been debunked years ago, many people on social media tried to make an egg stand during the solar eclipse that covered the sun yesterday.

Egg stand challenge

Dozens of videos surfaced on social media where people can be seen trying to make an egg stand on its narrower side. The experiment went viral in Malaysia and Indonesia, where people put the theory to the test. From windowpane to gravel and even a plate, people tried everything to make their eggs stand, while some of them failed, many others succeeded in getting their eggs to balance on its narrower side. Dr Chong Hon Yew, a retired physicist from the Malaysian Science University, said there was no evidence to back up the theory that an egg can only stand on its narrower side when the sun is covered by the moon.

I’m glad that I can watch it today #solareclipse2019. Such a waste if you didn’t try standing the egg 🥚 while the solar eclipse happen.



Gua punya telur berdiri bhai pic.twitter.com/AmkYUL7mlb — Mat Serah (@MaMoZa7) December 26, 2019

LOW QUALITY BUT THE EGG STAND SKSKKSKSKSK pic.twitter.com/czYlteOW6a — najihah loves hoseok (@drmlsmyj) December 26, 2019

He tried to stand on an egg pic.twitter.com/TE1LMN1Hpw — Steve Stifler (@StevStiffler) October 2, 2019

People seem surprised that I can make an egg stand up right. pic.twitter.com/sf1I4PsmfX — Mildly Interesting (@interest_mild) November 19, 2019

The last solar eclipse of the decade began at 7:59 am on December 26 and reached its peak at around 10:47 am. The eclipse lasted for two hours with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also witnessing it live.

