Top Insanely Awesome Viral Aviation Videos Of 2019 To Watch During Christmas

The time has come for Santa Claus to get on his hypersonic sleigh and deliver gifts to people all over the world. However, it is also the time to sit back, relax and watch the insanely awesome aviation viral videos of 2019. The aviation freaks are on a rise on social media and some of them have chosen their favorite videos of this year. Let's check out the curated list of the viral aviation videos that have hit social media recently.

Top aviation videos of 2019

One of the coolest videos is of a catapult shot posted by a US Navy officer Julian Fernando on Instagram. The catapult shot was performed on a McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet aircraft deployed on a US Navy warship. The video has garnered more than 1,100 views on Instagram since it was shared three weeks ago.

The other video that has attracted a lot of eyeballs is from Rhinodvr who can be seen performing basic flight maneuvers and dogfighting with another fighter in his US Navy F/18 Hornet. The video has garnered more than 20,000 views on Instagram since it was uploaded on September 24.

Draken International's A-4Ks has also taken the internet by storm after it can be seen ripping past a FREMM frigate. Draken is a private company that rents combat jets for military and defence industry customers. Draken uploaded the video nine weeks ago and has been viewed more than 100,000 times.

Here are some other viral aviation videos of 2019.