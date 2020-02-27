China: Beijing Announces 14-day Quarantine For Travellers Coming From Virus-hit Countries

Beijing on February 26 announced that all the travellers landing in the Chinese capital city from countries hit by COVID-19 would undergo a 14-day quarantine, international media reported. The epidemic has till now infected over 82,000 and has reportedly killed at least 2,800 people globally with a vast majority in mainland China.

Travellers must accept isolation for 14 days

Beijing’s health commission spokesman, Gao Xiaojun told media reporters that people arriving from areas with severe epidemic situations abroad must accept home or concentrated medical observation for 14 days. Similar measures were announced by the northeastern cities of Qingdao and Dalian. Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry reportedly said that the country was as "exploring the possibility" of adopting "scientific, appropriate, and targeted prevention and control measures" for people arriving from abroad.

Recently, the Chinese state media reported a case of “imported coronavirus” after a patient from Iran arrived in the northwestern Ningxia region. According to the report, the infected man had travelled to the city of Zhongwei via Moscow, Shanghai and Lanzhou. It also said that he had used all the forms of transportation and urged anybody who had taken the same vehicles to get in touch with authorities immediately.

Meanwhile, the biannual auto show of Beijing in China, one of the industry's mega-events was postponed amid the fears of the coronavirus outbreak, international media reported. The organisers of the mega event, Auto China 2020, reportedly said that the event originally scheduled for April 21-30 in Beijing would be shifted to an undetermined date. The global manufacturers of the automobile companies seek to grow their sales in China's mega-event but recently the market for cars, trucks, vans and luxury vehicles slowed down.

In the latest development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed on February 26 that there are more coronavirus cases outside China than those inside the country for the first time since it originated in Wuhan in late December.