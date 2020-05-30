EU Shows 'grave Concern' Over Hong Kong Issue, Maintains Sanctions On China Not A Solution

European Union has said that China's move to limit Hong Kong’s autonomy with its new security law has damaged its ties with Beijing but also noted that imposing sanctions would not resolve the crisis situation.

EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrel Fontelles said in a press briefing on May 29 that the union expresses “grave concern” over the recent steps taken by China and noted that the developments in Hong Kong were “not in conformity with its international commitments”.

"EU relations with China are based on mutual respect and trust. This decision further calls into question China's will to uphold its international commitments," the European Union representative said.

When Fontelles was asked if Brussels is planning to retaliate to the measures taken by the Chinese government in Hong Kong with sanctions, he replied, “I don’t think that sanctions are the way to solve problems in China”.

While the diplomat was speaking on behalf of all 27 member nations, he mentioned that just one country has raised the issue of possible sanctions. However, without mentioning the name, Fontellas said that the plans to hold the EU-China summit in Germany later this year were not in question.

'Continue our engagement'

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet all 27 member nations of the European Union in Leipzig later in September. Fontelles also mentioned that the timetable of the summit could be shifted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

European Union's statement on developments in Hong Kong came after the United States, Britain, Canada, and Australia unleashed a harsh criticism over new legislation proposed in the Chinese parliament. Meanwhile, the union has noted that it would maintain a dialogue with the mainland over the situation and said it would continue with its engagement.

"We have to continue our engagement with China based on our interests. If successful, this engagement will help shaping a more stable and prosperous world, respectful of fundamental rights and freedoms."@JosepBorrellF

