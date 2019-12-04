Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Visit India This Month

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi is set to visit India later this month to hold boundary talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Doval and Wang are the designated Special Representatives (SRs) of the two countries for the boundary talks. Wang was originally scheduled to visit India last September but the trip was postponed.

Besides holding boundary talks with Doval, he will have an extensive dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The last meeting between leaders of the two nations was the informal summit that took place in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu earlier this year."The Chinese foreign minister is visiting India this month," said a source. Both sides have already held over 20 rounds of talks under the framework of SR dialogue. The framework was set up to find a solution to the Indo-Sino border dispute. The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. Chinese have laid claims over Arunachal Pradesh as Southern Tibet while India claimed it to be a part of its territory. Both sides have been focussing on the importance of border peace in conflicted areas.

The first informal summit between India and China took place in April last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The second Summit which focussed on further broadening India-China ties happened in October this year. The bilateral ties strained when both the armies went on 73 days standoff in Doklam in 2017. Union Minister Rajnath Singh earlier stated that there are perceptual differences between India and China on border issues. "Whenever a situation of confrontation comes between forces of both...they handle it maturely," Singh said. "All this happens due to perceptional differences between India and China on issues related to the border," he said. The Defence Minister was responding to a query by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who raised the issue in Zero Hour. Chowdhury raised the issue in the wake of spotting a Chinese ship in India's exclusive economic zone in the Andaman sea.

