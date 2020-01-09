Shikhar Dhawan Declares 'endless Love' For Animals By Pledging Charity To Top Indian NGO

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday made an announcement on Instagram about his association with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) named "People for Animals". It is India's largest animal welfare organization which rescues and rehabilitates sick and needy animals. The southpaw took to Instagram to express his joy to be associated with the NGO.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce my association with PEOPLE FOR ANIMALS @pfa.official, On taking this journey with Smt. Maneka Gandhi Ji (Chairperson, PFA) & Kanika Dewan (Director, Partnerships & Strategy PFA). My love for animals is endless and it gives me even more happiness to commit to this sincere cause of working towards their welfare. For there is no greater gift than kindness. Eagerly looking forward to this wonderful journey! @manekagandhibjp @kanika__d1 #newyearnewme #DaOneforAnimalWelfare #D1foranimalwelfare #manekagandhipfa #PFA #voiceofthevoiceless #sgacc #animalrights #animalwelfare #PFAVoice," Dhawan wrote on his post.

Shikhar Dhawan shows his charitable side in latest Instagram post

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan says it is a fresh start for him

Shikhar Dhawan endured a painful 2019 with a fractured finger, swollen neck, bruised eye and gashed knee, but the India opener is ready to make a "fresh start" reminding one and all that his "class is permanent" and he "hasn't forgotten how to bat". Dhawan, who is back after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that required 25 stitches, knows that the road ahead was a bit tricky with KL Rahul being in brilliant form in white-ball cricket. Dhawan had a moderate outing in the second T20I vs Sri Lanka as his innings never got going.

The attacking batsman, who is known to play aggressively, was kept rather quiet. He scored 32 off 29 balls before being trapped in front of the wicket by Wanindu Hasaranga. Meanwhile, India registered an emphatic 7-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

