Chinese Youth Scratches BMW To Force Dad Into Buying Him The Car, What Happens Next?

A Chinese youth went to lengths to convince his father to buy him a new car. The 22-year-old, reportedly, walked into a BMW showroom after getting his driving license and scratched a blue sedan on display. Apparently, he thought damaging the car will allow him to keep the vehicle. But instead, it ended up getting him in trouble with the Chinese police.

A 'big baby' incident

The incident reportedly took place in China's Jiangxi region where a young man at a BMW showroom wanted to buy a luxury model. It was reported that after he spotted the car, he called his father who supposedly rejected his demand. An onlooker said that the man seemed angry while talking on the phone. Soon after the call ended, the man quietly put a scratch on the car's rear door with his key which was caught in the CCTV camera.

As reported, when the police arrived at the luxury car showroom, the man refused any wrongdoing but on being questioned insistently, he gave in. The man said that his father had promised to buy him a car after he got his driving license but refused later. Thus, after a heated discussion with his father, the man decided to put a scratch on the car in order to force his father into buying him the vehicle.

However, it is not yet known whether his father bought him the car or not but the man is in some serious trouble with the police. He was criticised for the act after the incident went viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo with thousands mocking his imbecile actions. While many users called him spoilt and a 'big baby' for his immature actions, some said that he is old enough to buy the car for himself.

