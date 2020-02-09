Chyawanprash Smoothie Dumbfounds Vir Das, Netizens Call It 'marketing Masterstroke'

In a bizarre incident, a person made a Chyawanprash smoothie and dedicated it to Indian stand up comedian Vir Das. The Twitter user's bizarre decision comes after Vir Das was seen talking about Chyawanprash and how Indian parents forced their children to have it in his latest Netflix show titled Vir Das: For India.

Dedicated to @thevirdas the Chyawanprash smoothie. It won’t make you go 😣 pic.twitter.com/KD4Ab6lIGn — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

What are the ingredients?

The tweet showcasing the picture of the Chyawanprash smoothie even prompted a person to ask for the recipe.

Chyawanprash... smoothie... is just wrong. So wrong. But coz I trust you, what are the ingredients? — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) February 8, 2020

200 ml milk of choice, half an apple, 1 tbs peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash + lil bit honey! — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

Vir Das dumbfounded

The unusual recipe of the smoothie even shocked Vir Das.

Yo...i just do the jokes....i ain't in charge of the aftermath. https://t.co/LUUqtVers9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2020

Dabur takes a dig at Vir Das

According to reports, Vir das even received a hamper from Dabur that consisted of different ingredients and samples of the products. The hamper had different bottles of Chyawanprash. Dabur took a dig at Vir Das for making fun of the taste and couriered in different flavours of the Chyawanprash.

Netizens call it a marketing masterstroke

Dabur's dig prompted a lot of people to post hilarious comments.

Coming soon, appreciation letter from the makers of Parle-G — Boomer_Baba 🎅 (@boomer_baba) February 1, 2020

So much more fodder for your next gig! — sTaT (@username5483) February 1, 2020

There’s Chyavanprash on the ingredients sheet. Guess @thevirdas really tried it out. Vir, did you end up making the same face again? 😂 — Ajay Parthasarathy (@iajay16) February 1, 2020

Just wondering if @DaburIndia actually asked Vir Das to make that joke in his special in the first place. Marketing master stroke!



Times of India - your turn now ;)#Chyawanprash #VirDasForIndia — Deepesh Lakhotia (@CuriousBITSian) February 2, 2020

