Chyawanprash Smoothie Dumbfounds Vir Das, Netizens Call It 'marketing Masterstroke'

Rest of the World News

A person made a Chyawanprash smoothie and dedicated it to Indian stand up comedian Vir Das after he talked about Chyawanprash in 'Vir Das: For India'

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chyawanprash smoothie

In a bizarre incident, a person made a Chyawanprash smoothie and dedicated it to Indian stand up comedian Vir Das. The Twitter user's bizarre decision comes after Vir Das was seen talking about Chyawanprash and how Indian parents forced their children to have it in his latest Netflix show titled Vir Das: For India.

What are the ingredients?

The tweet showcasing the picture of the Chyawanprash smoothie even prompted a person to ask for the recipe.

 

'I Don't Qualify To Be On Koffee With Karan', Taapsee Pannu Reacts On Vir Das' 'PINK' Joke

Vir Das dumbfounded

The unusual recipe of the smoothie even shocked Vir Das.

 

Gabbar Singh Cringes At 'Vir Das: For India'; Picks It Apart Joke-by-joke

Dabur takes a dig at Vir Das

According to reports, Vir das even received a hamper from Dabur that consisted of different ingredients and samples of the products. The hamper had different bottles of Chyawanprash. Dabur took a dig at Vir Das for making fun of the taste and couriered in different flavours of the Chyawanprash.

 

 

Vir Das And Preity Zinta's Episode On 'Fresh Off The Boat' Set To Air Tomorrow

Netizens call it a marketing masterstroke

Dabur's dig prompted a lot of people to post hilarious comments.

 

 

 

Vir Das Nails The Character Of An FBI Agent In This American Show 'Whiskey Cavalier'

Published:
