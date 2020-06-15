Abhishek Singhvi Slams Nepal PM Oli's 'anti-India Stance & Anti-US Pettiness' Amid Map Row

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday slammed Nepal over the newly passed Napalese constitutional amendment. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader stated that Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is not realizing that he is "hurtling the country on the path to self-destruction." He added that he is becoming China's "puppet." The examples that Singhvi gave included the "confrontational anti-India stance" and "Anti-USA pettiness".

India and Nepal have been at loggerheads after Nepal redrew its map showing parts of Indian territory - Kalapani, Lipu Lekh, and Limpiyadhura in it. Nepal claimed that the new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government.

#Nepal’s Oli does not realise he is hurtling #Nepal on path to self destruction by making it vassal state of #China and becoming latter’s puppet. Its confrontational anti India stance and its anti #USA pettiness, looking US aid and a gift horse in the mouth, are two examples. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) June 15, 2020

Nepal incorporates Indian territories in the new map

On Saturday, Nepal's House of Representatives (Lower House) passed a constitutional amendment to include Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in Nepal's official Map unanimously. The amendment was introduced in the House on Tuesday. The map was passed unanimously, as the KP Sharma Oli-led government enjoyed the support of the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in passing the new map. This move came a day after the firing at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar that killed a labourer. According to security forces, the firing took place due to a local issue that had cropped up recently.

After the events in the lower house, Nepal Parliament's upper house on Sunday endorsed the proposal to discuss the Constitution amendment bill. Now, the bill will undergo a similar process in the National Assembly, wherein the ruling Nepal Communist Party commands two-thirds majority.

Meanwhile, reacting to Nepal incorporating parts of Indian territory in its official map, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had slammed the "unilateral act." Further, India has also called Nepal's new map "violative."

