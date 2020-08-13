Berlin Wall's Construction Began On This Day In 1961; Read More

After World War II, while Germany was divided into Soviet, American, British and French zones, the city of Berlin was also split. On this day in 1961, soldiers began laying down the foundation of the famous Berlin Wall. The city of Berlin was technically a part of the Soviet zone, however, it was split, with the Soviets taking the eastern part of the city.

The Berlin Wall was also one of the most powerful and iconic symbols of the Cold War. It all started on August 13, 1961, when East German soldiers began laying down barbed wires and bricks as a barrier between Soviet-controlled East Berlin and the democratic western section of the city. As the eastern section was drawn tightly into the Soviet fold, it was believed that the Berlin Wall separated the ‘democratic and free’ city.

13 August 1961. The communist East German government closed the border between the eastern and western sectors of Berlin to stop its eastern inhabitants’ escaping to the West. The building of the infamous Berlin Wall was a consequence of this decision. pic.twitter.com/0kuM4dmmbL — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) August 13, 2020

The famous Berlin Wall led to the East section cut off from its western counterpart and basically reduced to a Soviet satellite. According to anecdotes, East Germany saw nearly three million of its citizens head to West Germany in search of better opportunities. From skilled labourers to intellectuals, nearly 1,000 East Germans were believed to leave every day.

Soon after, East Germany also began to seal off all access between the two sides. On August 13, the soldiers finally began the work of laying more than 100 miles of barbed wire slightly inside the East Berlin border. The wire was then replaced by a six-foot-high, 96-mile-long wall of concrete blocks, complete with guard towers, machine-gun posts and searchlights. The Berlin Wall was even patrolled day and night.

Fall of Berlin Wall

The famous wall separated friends and family members. West Berliners even demonstrated against wall. In 1963, the then US President John F. Kennedy also gave his speech in front of the wall and celebrated the West side of the city as a symbol of freedom and democracy in its resistance to tyranny and oppression the height of the wall was again raised to 10 feet.

Today, 13 August 1961, construction of the Berlin Wall began.



It started overnight, with German Democratic Republic (GDR) troops first erecting barriers to prevent entry into West Berlin. This happened while citizens slept. They awoke the next morning to find a closed border. pic.twitter.com/fCYGbnXzXR — Aiza (@alltoocurious) August 13, 2020

The wall is believed to have seen almost everything. With people attempting to escape and several high profile shooting of some would-be defectors, the hatred towards the wall soon also increased.

Finally, in the 1980’s, the wall that had witnessed severe violence, was destroyed. According to anecdotes, masses from West and East Germany gathered at the Berlin Wall and began to climb over and dismantle it. The wall, who was considered to be the symbol of the Cold War, was destroyed and both the sides again became one nation, signing a formal treaty of unification on October 3, 1990.

