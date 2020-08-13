Bridger Walker, Boy Who Saved His Little Sister, Posts New Challenge To Promote Kindness

Bridger Walker, a six old boy, became the pinnacle of bravery by saving his little sister from a dog and in turn, suffering from severe injuries that caused him over 90 stitches have again hit the headlines on social media. In a video shared by his aunt Nikki Walker on Instagram, the Walker family posted #TheBridgerChallenge. The Instagram post shared by Nikki Walker says “With Bridger’s help and stamp of approval, we present #TheBridgerChallenge. Over the last month, it has been our hope that others feel as loved and cared for as Bridger and the rest of us have felt. So, we hope that as many as possible participate in this challenge by doing a kind act for someone else during the first weekend on September 16th."

In the shared video clip, Bridger is holding up cards, which explain the Bridger challenge and things one can do to be a hero. The challenge includes donating blood, sending a card or letter to someone, paying for someone’s medicines, or even helping your little sister clean her room, among several other good deeds. More than two minutes long video will inspire you to take part in the challenge and the idea of little Bridger will make you smile.

Instagramers Pour Love

Bridger’s video, which was uploaded 15 hours ago has got more than 90,000 views. Expressing their reaction other Instagramers have written “this made me think of the good deed you did ðŸ¥° you should send your video to Bridger I think he would love it ðŸ¥°”, other user wrote,” You are so sweet oh my goodness!! I don’t even have words I am speechless. I literally wish you were like my brother and I will definitely help someone!!ðŸ¥ºðŸ’—”.

