The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Germany Breathes Easy As Chancellor Merkel Tests Negative For COVID-19

Rest of the World News

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tested negative for COVID-19, a German government spokesperson told local media; Merkel has been in quarantine since Sunday

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's first test has come back negative for Coronavirus, a German government spokesperson told German media on Monday. Merkel took the test a day after it was revealed that she had ‘brief contact’ with a doctor who tested positive for the infection, according to her Chief of Staff Helge Braun. According to international news media reports, Merkel will be tested repeatedly over the coming few days before she is declared free of the infection. 

Read: Germany Could Announce Nationwide Lockdown As Coronavirus Cases Rise To 23,129

Read: Germany: Angela Merkel In Quarantine After Meeting Virus-infected Doctor

Quarantined since Sunday 

On March 20, the German Chancellor took a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, a pneumonia-causing bacteria from the infected doctor. Merkel has reportedly been in quarantine sinch March 22.

Meanwhile, Germany has banned gatherings of more than two people amid the growing Coronavirus pandemic. As per news reports, Germany is ramping up restrictions in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus. Germany had already closed down schools, non-essential shops, and urged people not to gather, but before this ban had not put official restrictions on group gatherings.

Read: Germany Bans Gatherings Of More Than Two People To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Read: Germany To Ban Gatherings Of More Than Two People As Angela Merkel Self Isolates

(With Inputs from Agencies)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY