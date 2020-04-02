Coronavirus: Malaysia's Queen Cooks For Frontline Workers Amid Crisis

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen of Malaysia has decided to utilize her cooking skills to help frontline workers. According to reports, the Queen has been posting the images of the dishes that she cooks on her Instagram account. Her endeavour was met with praise for the monarch.

Cooking for the frontline workers

As per reports, the Queen of Malaysia was already a cooking enthusiast before the coronavirus pandemic and had an Instagram feed that consisted of a lot of cakes and recipes for other dishes. She has reportedly sent dishes to a number of hospitals in Malaysia such as Sungai Buloh Hospital, University Malaya Medical Center, and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Take a look at some of the dishes cooked by her below.

The Queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who is the wife of Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Haj of Pahang uploaded a picture on Instagram with a caption that detailed the food items that would be delivered to as Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Read: COVID-19: Malaysian Govt Issues Sexist Advisories, Apologises After Outrage

Read: Malaysia Asks Women To Stop 'nagging' Husbands In Coronavirus Advisory

She also uploaded a post where she claimed that cooking for the health workers who were risking their lives on the frontline was the least that she could do. Malaysia has so far reported 2,908 positive coronavirus cases and 45 deaths.

King and Queen Quarantined

Malaysia’s king and queen have reportedly been placed under quarantine after seven palace employees tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement on March 26, the Istana Negara told the state press that all seven staff members were isolated and were under medical supervision at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, however, King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah had to be isolated. The palace staff is in stable condition, it added.

Read: Malaysia's King, Queen Quarantined After 7 Palace Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Read: 'Home Bound And Relieved': 113 Indians Evacuated From Malaysia Amid COVID-19 Outbreak