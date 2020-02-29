Thailand Vs Malaysia Live Score, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Thailand take on Malaysia in the fourth match of the ACC Eastern Region T20 clash on Sunday. The game will be played at the Asian Institue of Technology Ground, Bangkok. The game kicks off at 12:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at TL vs MAL live match preview and Thailand vs Malaysia live score and streaming details.

Also Read: PSL 2020: ISL Vs PES Live Streaming Details, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Malaysia win!



Sharvin Muniandy takes 3 wickets in the final over to bowl out Nepal for 132 in 19.5 overs and seal a stunning 22-run win! #MALvNEP #ERT20 #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/mTfzrBQ7ox — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 29, 2020

Thailand vs Malaysia live score: Match preview

Thailand started their ACC Eastern Region T20 campaign on a poor note with a heavy 43-run defeat to Singapore. Malaysia, on the other hand, clinched an impressive 22-run victory over Nepal in their opening encounter. Thailand will like to open their account in the ACC Eastern Region T20 competition with a win over Malaysia. Meanwhile, Malaysia would look to build on their excellent start to the tournament.

Thailand vs Malaysia live score: Weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the weather for the Thailand vs Malaysia T20 match promises to be slightly on the higher side with the temperature expected to be around 36-degree celsius. There won’t be much wind and there is a high probability that the pitch won’t change during the course of the game.

Also Read: Cricketer Soumya Sarkar Left Red-faced After Theft Incident At His Marriage Ceremony

Thailand vs Malaysia live score: Pitch report

The Asian Institue of Technology Ground in Bangkok hosted the match between Malaysia and Nepal. One can expect the pitch to favour the batsman and a 150+ is definitely on the cards. With no moisture in the air, the pitch is unlikely to change its course during the game. The toss is likely to not have much of an impact in the game.

Also Read: PSL 2020 MUL Vs QUE Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

Thailand vs Malaysia live score: Thailand vs Malaysia T20 Squads

Thailand vs Malaysia live score: Squad

Daniel Jacobs, Robert Raina, Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Ziaul Hoque, Wanchana Uisuk, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Vichanath MALgh, Mahsid Faheem.

Thailand vs Malaysia live score: Squad

Bhushan Save(c), Virandeep Singh(w), Syed Aziz, Ahmad Faiz, Pavandeep Singh, Aminuddin Ramly, Syazrul Idrus, Anwar Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendran Mogan, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Mohamed Arief, Khizar Hayat

Thailand vs Malaysia live score: TL vs MAL live streaming

There is no official broadcast for TL vs MAL live match. However, FanCode will provide Thailand vs Malaysia live streaming on their website and app. The Thailand vs Malaysia live score can also be seen on ACC's official website and social media pages. The TL vs MAL live match can also be seen on the same site.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Naseem Shah Stuns Luke Ronchi With 142 Km/hr Yorker; Watch Video