Coronavirus paralyses Latin America, Argentina announces lockdown

Latin America reported its first case of COVID-19 on February 26 after an elderly man in Brazil contracted the virus. Since then, the deadly virus has spread to almost major countries paralysing the region. This comes as Argentina announced a nationwide lockdown on and beaches and Rio de Janeiro barred people from entering its beaches including Copacabana and Ipanema.

Chile, which has reported 342 cases of infection and no deaths until now unveiled an $11.75 billion economic stimulus package to cope with the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian government prevented a Spain operated plan to land at an airport in Guayaquil. The plane was sent to pick up stranded foreigners from a country which remain in lockdown.

Brazil with 650 positive cases and seven deaths announced that it will close its borders for two weeks. According to news reports, the Brazilian government said that the closure would affect all nations except Uruguay to the south.

This comes as Rio state governor Wilson Witzel said from March 21, he would close all beaches, bars, and restaurants, international media reported. He also announced a measure to cut transport links with other Brazilian states with reported virus cases, although that needs to be ratified by federal authorities.

Argentina on lockdown

Meanwhile, Argentina, which reported 128 confirmed cases and three deaths has gone on lockdown till March 31. Mexico reported its first death on March 18 - a 41-year-old man with diabetes who died in Mexico City. According to reports, A Mexican federal judge ordered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to take all preventative measures and necessary actions in order to detect infected persons in the country. Peru, which has a total of 234 confirmed cases, reported its first three deaths. Meanwhile, the deadly Coronavirus has gripped 183 countries infecting 2,54,799 people and killing 10, 447.

