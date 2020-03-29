Coronavirus Claims First Royal; Spain's Princess Maria Teresa Succumbs To COVID-19

As the Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the entire world with over 30,800 deaths reported across the globe, Spain's Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to succumb from the novel coronavirus. 86-year-old Teresa was a cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI and died after contracting COVID-19.

Taking to social media platform Facebook, her brother, Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, posted about Teresa's passing away.

“On this afternoon… our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six,” the post reads.

That the deadly virus doesn't differentiate between the rich and poor or on the basis of political affiliation or religion was thrown into sharp relief on March 25 as the Clarence House in a statement confirmed that the 71-year-old UK royal Prince Charles had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days, as usual," said the statement.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland," it added.

Besides the royal prince of Britain, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for Coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

World stares puzzled at Coronavirus

The spread of the pandemic across the world has sent a majority of the countries to jitters with countries such as the US, China, Italy, France, South Korea, among other developed nations have been badly hit by the virus. The infected cases and the death toll in these countries is maximum as compared to others despite having advanced health care systems. The US has become the epicentre of the deadly Covid-19 virus surpassing Italy with over 1,20,000 Covid-19 positive cases and total deaths in the country surging over 2,000.

The deadly Coronavirus that originated from China in December 2019 has spread across 197 countries in the world. Presently, there are nearly 6,60,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of over 30,600 people globally. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope.