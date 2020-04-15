COVID-19: Indian Rapid Response Team Imparts Training In Kuwait

The Indian Rapid Response Team is expected to stay in Kuwait for over two weeks in order to impart and train the Kuwaiti personnel at Jaber Al Ahmed Hospital and help the government with testing and treatment of the COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, confirmed media reports.

As a part of capacity building, the team will assist Kuwait in its fight against the deadly coronavirus as leaders of the nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Saba agreed to in a phone call. The exercise would strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Kuwait, according to External Affairs Ministry press release. Both the heads of the state decided to opt a coordinated approach to address the global health emergency.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reportedly spoke with the Kuwaiti counterpart and discussed the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kuwait. The two countries explored ways to further strengthen cooperation during these challenging times and agreed for a concerted and coordinated effort against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Indians constitute the largest group of expatriates with an estimated population of about ten lakhs in the State of Kuwait. India is reaching out to Kuwait in the extended neighbourhood to further complement its efforts to fight the menace effectively,” Kuwait’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read: Coronavirus Relief Checks Won’t Have To Be Repaid, Feds Say

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Kuwait Health Ministry Confirms 45 Cases Of Epidemic

PM Modi dials to world leaders

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi has been dialling to the world leaders to mend relations and ensure assistance and co-operation in their fight against the coronavirus. In a telephonic conversation, PM Modi spoke to his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli to discuss the prevailing COVID-29 situation and expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country in the fight against COVID-19. Earlier, he was also reported to have spoken with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed the greetings for the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan to Abbas and the people of Palestine.

Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

Read: After Covid Lockdown Extension, PM Modi To Chair Key Cabinet Meeting At 7 LKM On Wednesday

Read: PM Modi's Covid Lockdown Address Not Up To Congress' Expectations; Party Disappointed

(With ANI inputs)