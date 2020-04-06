COVID-19: Italy's Hidden Death Count Could Be Huge Amid Ongoing Crisis

Italy has reported the most number of deaths due to coronavirus infection but worrying reports suggest that the official figures well beyond the real death toll due to the hidden numbers. According to local media reports, many people are dying at home due to the pandemic and those numbers have not been included in the official figures.

Lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, and hazmat suits have forced doctors to avoid visiting a patient unless it is an absolute necessity. Patients with mild symptoms have reportedly been asked to self-quarantine with some on-call advice regarding medicine which has not been sufficient in all the cases.

Priority to hospital workers

Hospital workers have reportedly been given priority access to masks which has kept family doctors at a disadvantage. Reports suggest that family doctors without PPE are unable to visit the patients or changing the medicine or adjusting dosage as and when required. Such constraints with an already overwhelmed hospitals and quarantine centres have aggravated the crisis as patients are dying at home.

According to the latest figures, Italy has reported 128,948 coronavirus cases, less than the United State and Spain. However, the death toll due to the infection stands at 15,887, already the highest in the world and the hidden data could take the overall numbers way beyond the official figures.

Europe has become the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak with Italy, Spain and France the worst-hit. While Italy and Spain have reported a decline in the number of deaths on April 5, other countries are still showing the spike in the number of cases which has derailed the economy with rising unemployment.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposal of bloc-wide unemployment scheme to assist member countries hit by coronavirus outbreak. Von der Leyen said that the European Union can mobilise 100 billion euros to aid the strained national unemployment schemes to mitigate the effects of the recession.

(Image Credit: AP) (With agency inputs)