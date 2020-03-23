British School Children Join Online Physical Education Lesson Amid Lockdown

Hundreds and thousands of British schoolchildren on March 23 joined an online physical education (PE) class amid Coronavirus lockdown in the country. According to reports, well-known British fitness instructor Joe Wicks live-streamed his class on YouTube which was joined by more than 8,00,000 viewers from the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Joe Wicks before starting the online class said, "I’m going to be your PE teacher for the nation which I thought was just going to the UK, but actually has turned out to be so much bigger." He broadcasted the live stream at 9:00 am GMT, which lasted for around 30 minutes on his YouTube account.

The United Kingdom had shut down all its educational institutions in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. The drastic measures that included the banning of public gatherings and shutting down all borders were taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak

The United Kingdom has so far recorded more than 280 deaths from the 5,683 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. There are currently 5,267 active cases in the country, of which 20 patients remain under critical condition. The United Kingdom has successfully treated more than 130 people since the disease first broke out in December 2019.

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 22 the combined death toll stands at 8,933. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.

