Dad's Apologetic Conversation After 'losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster Is Winning Hearts

An adorable conversation between a father and a daughter is trending on social media. To one’s surprise, the conversation is about a pet hamster. The conversation is winning hearts across the Internet.

The adorable conversation

Steph Veerman, who is currently pursuing her higher education abroad, posted a tweet about her conversation with her father. The screenshots of the conversation revealed that the father was taking care of her pet hamster, who escaped from the cage and he is trying to look for him in every nook and corner. She captioned her Twitter post describing her father a pure soul.

In the conversation, the father seems anxious and scared at the same time. Initially, he texts her daughter to call him immediately, calling it an emergency. He kept apologizing to his daughter. On the other hand, his daughter was trying hard to keep him calm, telling him, “it's just a hamster”. The father who felt guilty for the escape of hamster, spread some flour on the floor to catch his footsteps and know that he is alive.

my dad took over my hamster once i went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is pic.twitter.com/JmTJl6jFBI — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 25, 2019

In the next step of the rescue operation, the father laid a trap for the hamster by spreading peanut butter on the floor. He spread both peanut butter and flour around his cage to trace his steps. Adding climax to the search operation, the hamster was finally found hiding inside his cage.

follow up: He did find him!!! pic.twitter.com/ObHSSmI4UU — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

for all asking, this is Chester!! He’s the light of my life and not “just a hamster,” however, my dad was having a panic attack so i tried to calm him down by saying that!! pic.twitter.com/tcesO2oCxk — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 26, 2019

Twitteratis found the conversation adorable and relatable.

Okay but “you’re lawyer and he’s a hamster” is possibly the most impactful statement I’ve heard all day 😂🤣



Glad the little mischief was found! Your dad proved your words true, in an ironic turn of events. ✊🏼😌 — July (@without_fathom) November 26, 2019

"Dad you are a lawyer and he is a hamster."



I'm dying... pic.twitter.com/Ux9W1v73y3 — Auld Gamer wants YOU to play TTRPGS (@AntediluvianG) November 26, 2019

