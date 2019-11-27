The Debate
Dad's Apologetic Conversation After 'losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster Is Winning Hearts

Rest of the World News

An adorable conversation between a father and a dad is trending on social media, where the hamster escapes the cage. Netizens find it relatable and adorable

Written By Pragya Puri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dad

An adorable conversation between a father and a daughter is trending on social media. To one’s surprise, the conversation is about a pet hamster. The conversation is winning hearts across the Internet.

The adorable conversation

Steph Veerman, who is currently pursuing her higher education abroad, posted a tweet about her conversation with her father. The screenshots of the conversation revealed that the father was taking care of her pet hamster, who escaped from the cage and he is trying to look for him in every nook and corner. She captioned her Twitter post describing her father a pure soul.

In the conversation, the father seems anxious and scared at the same time. Initially, he texts her daughter to call him immediately, calling it an emergency. He kept apologizing to his daughter. On the other hand, his daughter was trying hard to keep him calm, telling him, “it's just a hamster”. The father who felt guilty for the escape of hamster, spread some flour on the floor to catch his footsteps and know that he is alive. 

In the next step of the rescue operation, the father laid a trap for the hamster by spreading peanut butter on the floor. He spread both peanut butter and flour around his cage to trace his steps. Adding climax to the search operation, the hamster was finally found hiding inside his cage. 

 

Twitteratis found the conversation adorable and relatable. 

 

Published:
COMMENT
