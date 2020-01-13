Designer Apologies To Her Client After Photos Of Incomplete Wedding Gown Breaks Internet

Phillipino fashion designer Patricia Santos has issued a public apology after an incomplete wedding gown made by her took the internet by storm. Santos who has designed outfits for celebrities like Kim Chiu, Kathryn Bernardo and Liza Soberano reportedly discovered that her client accused Santos of being less attentive to her non-celebrity clients.

Client upset

In December last year, Aan Tolentino-Tan took to social media to lash out at the designer giving a detailed account of how she felt sidelined by the star designer and her team. The post also included the designer’s sketches of the gown as well the pictures which compared the fitting day vs actual day designs.

Along with the photos, she wrote a long post in which she lamented that entire train of the gown was removed without her approval. She further explained that the beadings and appliques that should be placed on the shoulders were not done well making the dress appear like an off-shoulder gown.

She also wrote that she was humiliated after some of her guests informed her that her chest was exposed due to her ill-fitting gown before urging the designer to treat all her clients equally.

Disappointed by the post, Santos on Monday, took to Instagram to apologise for her failure. In the apology letter, she accepted her fault and took full responsibility for her actions. She also added that 2019 was the most difficult year of her life before adding that she has refunded the entire cost to the bride.

The celebrity designer also apologised to the bride for hurting her and acknowledged that the refund cannot cover the hurt. Further, in the letter, she promised to improve her craft. In the end, she also revealed that she will possibly leave the industry once she finishes her work.

